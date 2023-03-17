Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

