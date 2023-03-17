Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Major Shareholder Sells $185,162,751.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PR stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

