Peter Margin Purchases 10,926 Shares of Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) insider Peter Margin purchased 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$34,963.20 ($23,308.80).

Bega Cheese Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

Bega Cheese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Bega Cheese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Bega Cheese

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

Featured Articles

