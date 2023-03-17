Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

