Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 655 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec raised Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($9.99) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded Phoenix Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 720 ($8.78) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.60) to GBX 790 ($9.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $720.71.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

