Piper Sandler Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $105.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.38.

Celanese Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

