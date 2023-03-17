Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

