Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

WM opened at $155.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

