Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.98 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,562 shares of company stock worth $1,787,101. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

