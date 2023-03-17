Private Asset Management Inc. Has $18.87 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Shares of JPM opened at $130.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

