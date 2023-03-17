Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.