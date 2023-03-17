Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.77 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

