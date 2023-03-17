Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.