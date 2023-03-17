Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.20.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.18 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.