Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Raised by Analyst

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $531.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $40,981,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

