Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Lowered by Analyst

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for iMedia Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.10. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 324,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

