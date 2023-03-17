Raymond James Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $80.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $76.01.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

