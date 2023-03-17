Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vacasa, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Vacasa stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

