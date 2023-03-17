Reviewing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BEO Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bank OZK 40.86% 13.13% 2.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank OZK pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BEO Bancorp and Bank OZK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank OZK 0 6 1 0 2.14

Bank OZK has a consensus target price of $47.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Given Bank OZK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.65 $6.92 million N/A N/A Bank OZK $1.38 billion 3.44 $564.14 million $4.54 8.33

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Bank OZK beats BEO Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.