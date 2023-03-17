Reviewing Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) & Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Victrex and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 2 2 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Victrex currently has a consensus target price of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.88%. Given Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is more favorable than Victrex.

This table compares Victrex and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $419.28 million 4.38 $100.16 million N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $20.74 billion 1.01 $1.46 billion N/A N/A

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Victrex has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Victrex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

