Reviewing Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) & Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL)

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Fuel Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Molekule Group and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% Fuel Tech -5.35% -3.22% -2.91%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, meaning that its stock price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuel Tech has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Molekule Group and Fuel Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molekule Group and Fuel Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $491,249.00 59.31 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -6.71 Fuel Tech $26.94 million 1.38 -$1.44 million ($0.04) -30.75

Fuel Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group. Fuel Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molekule Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fuel Tech beats Molekule Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem Technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The Other segment includes those profit and loss items not allocated to either reportable segment. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.

