Reviewing Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 8.48% 19.84% 8.08% KORU Medical Systems -31.05% -24.21% -18.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $993.20 million 3.95 $43.38 million $1.85 42.04 KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 6.25 -$8.66 million ($0.20) -19.15

This table compares Haemonetics and KORU Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Haemonetics and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67 KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. KORU Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haemonetics beats KORU Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

