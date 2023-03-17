Reviewing Volcon (VLCN) and Its Competitors

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Volcon to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s rivals have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$34.24 million -0.96 Volcon Competitors $750.40 billion $2.45 billion 12.68

Profitability

Volcon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Volcon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,074.73% -25.00% -11.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Volcon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 844 2214 3040 137 2.40

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.65%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Volcon rivals beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

