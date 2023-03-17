Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 53,140 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,140 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $25,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

