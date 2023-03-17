Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $197,666,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rogers by 35,179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rogers by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 389,436 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,461,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after buying an additional 227,748 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

