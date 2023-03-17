Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $125.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.66) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.2 %

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.75 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.