Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,906.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 766.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 21,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 4.7 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

