Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Sanne Group (LON:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,600 ($19.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sanne Group Stock Performance

LON:SNN opened at GBX 921 ($11.22) on Tuesday. Sanne Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 950 ($11.58). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 921 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 919.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -204.67.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

