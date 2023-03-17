Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 833,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.