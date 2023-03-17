Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Up 2.5%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.05. 561,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,742,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 282.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 27.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 68.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 320,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $17,368,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

