RS Group’s (RS1) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RS1. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of RS Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 950 ($11.58) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,038.33 ($12.65).

RS Group Trading Up 1.7 %

LON RS1 opened at GBX 910.50 ($11.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,655.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 961.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 966.17.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

