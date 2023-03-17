Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Rubellite Energy Stock Performance
RUBLF opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.11.
About Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubellite Energy (RUBLF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.