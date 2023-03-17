Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Samsara stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 911,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,942,786 shares of company stock valued at $87,282,325 in the last ninety days. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 809,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after purchasing an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

