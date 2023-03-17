Scotiabank Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$25.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $29.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

