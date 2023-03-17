SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
SentinelOne Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of S opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $42.84.
Several research firms have commented on S. BTIG Research cut their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SentinelOne by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
