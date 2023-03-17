Sergio Mancilla Sells 1,485 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

