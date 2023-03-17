Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCON opened at GBX 91 ($1.11) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of £193.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.16. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109 ($1.33).

Mincon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

