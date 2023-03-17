Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Grows By 9.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.40 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,581.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,212 shares of company stock valued at $335,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.6% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.