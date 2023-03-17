Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Increases By 6.0%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of AIH opened at $1.42 on Friday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

