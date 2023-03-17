Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Drops By 5.2%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $45.52 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

