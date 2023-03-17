Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Grows By 5.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 36,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.96 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.69%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $33,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

