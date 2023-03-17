Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rises By 6.4%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 668,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,836,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,901.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.