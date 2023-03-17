Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Grows By 6.3%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CRUS opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

