Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expands By 6.9%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $20.47 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after acquiring an additional 315,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,754 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,763,000 after buying an additional 119,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

