Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Decreases By 5.1%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,144,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 143,747 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,292,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 73,554 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.