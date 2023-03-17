Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Increases By 7.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Fairfax India Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of FFXDF opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Fairfax India has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.04.
About Fairfax India
