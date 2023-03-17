Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Increases By 7.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Fairfax India Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FFXDF opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Fairfax India has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.04.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

