Short Interest in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Increases By 8.8%

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCB opened at $10.42 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $38,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

