Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expands By 8.9%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

