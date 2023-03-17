SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) & Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sportsman’s Warehouse and SIGNA Sports United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 2 1 0 2.33 SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 57.33%. SIGNA Sports United has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse is more favorable than SIGNA Sports United.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse 6.12% 17.56% 5.95% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and SIGNA Sports United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.51 billion 0.21 $108.47 million $2.04 4.11 SIGNA Sports United $1.06 billion 1.62 -$613.33 million N/A N/A

Sportsman’s Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Risk and Volatility

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc. and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

