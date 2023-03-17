Sino Land Company Limited (SNLAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 27th

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0841 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
Sino Land Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of SNLAY stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Sino Land has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.
Sino Land Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Land (SNLAY)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.